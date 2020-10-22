Comparing Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLEU) & TAL Education Group (NASDAQ:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLEU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

This table compares TAL Education Group and Keros Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group 0.15% 0.21% 0.09% Keros Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TAL Education Group and Keros Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $3.27 billion 12.97 -$110.19 million ($0.19) -394.32 Keros Therapeutics $5.26 million 7.23 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Keros Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TAL Education Group and Keros Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 0 0 13 0 3.00 Keros Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

TAL Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $74.08, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Keros Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Keros Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Keros Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses. In addition, it operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. Further, the company provides educational content through mobile applications; operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market; and provides consulting services for overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue name. Additionally, it offers tutoring services for students aged two through twelve under the Mobby brand; provides education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; and develops and sells software and networks, as well as offers related consulting services. The company also provides online advertising services; and engages in the sale of educational materials. As of February 28, 2018, the company's educational network included 594 learning centers and 465 service centers in 42 cities. TAL Education Group has a strategic agreement with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to promote future education through artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Keros Therapeutics

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products for schools and students under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. In addition, the company develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.