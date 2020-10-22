Financial Comparison: LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) and Emerson Radio (NASDAQ:MSN)

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) and LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emerson Radio and LRAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Emerson Radio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of LRAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerson Radio and LRAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio $6.29 million 3.21 -$4.31 million N/A N/A LRAD $26.31 million 7.95 -$3.74 million ($0.06) -107.00

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than Emerson Radio.

Risk & Volatility

Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Radio and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio -74.41% -13.98% -11.49% LRAD 1.29% 1.25% 1.02%

Summary

LRAD beats Emerson Radio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.