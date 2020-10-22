Financial Comparison: LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) and Emerson Radio (NASDAQ:MSN)

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) and Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LRAD and Emerson Radio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $26.31 million 7.95 -$3.74 million ($0.06) -107.00 Emerson Radio $6.29 million 3.21 -$4.31 million N/A N/A

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than Emerson Radio.

Risk and Volatility

LRAD has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and Emerson Radio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD 1.29% 1.25% 1.02% Emerson Radio -74.41% -13.98% -11.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LRAD and Emerson Radio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Emerson Radio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of LRAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LRAD beats Emerson Radio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

