Head to Head Review: Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) vs. Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL)

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Air Worldwide and Bristow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential downside of 31.96%. Given Atlas Air Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas Air Worldwide is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Air Worldwide has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide -8.66% 13.46% 4.62% Bristow Group 13.81% 10.41% 4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and Bristow Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide $2.74 billion 0.60 -$293.11 million $5.24 11.99 Bristow Group $226.06 million 3.00 -$7.23 million N/A N/A

Bristow Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Air Worldwide.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. In addition, the company offers administrative and management support services, and flight simulator training services. It also serves express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, and airlines. The company has operations in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad. The company also provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in Canada, Guyana, Norway, Trinidad, and the United States; and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 315 aircraft. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.