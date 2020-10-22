NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

NBSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 16th.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $8.82 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $890,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $584,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $246,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.