Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research firms recently commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $411.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $15.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

