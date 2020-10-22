Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
Several research firms recently commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.
Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $411.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $15.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
