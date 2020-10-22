Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.94%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.