Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 629,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

