Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

CRTO opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Criteo by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Criteo by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Criteo by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

