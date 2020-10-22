Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 378 ($4.94).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

CSP opened at GBX 335.60 ($4.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 333.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. Countryside Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 544 ($7.11).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

