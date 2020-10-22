Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.25 ($108.53).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHM shares. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of RHM opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.82. Rheinmetall AG has a 52-week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52-week high of €118.30 ($139.18). The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

