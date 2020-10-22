Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 334.80 ($4.37).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Playtech plc (PTEC.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of PTEC stock opened at GBX 358.80 ($4.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 366.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.51. Playtech plc has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 416.60 ($5.44).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

