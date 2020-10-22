Gentex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,601 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,732% compared to the average daily volume of 142 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gentex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

