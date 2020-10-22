Gentex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,601 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,732% compared to the average daily volume of 142 call options.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.
In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.13.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.
About Gentex
Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
