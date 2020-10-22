Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

TER opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,802. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $1,065,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 299.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

