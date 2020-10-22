Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunoco in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

NYSE:SUN opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.84. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Sunoco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

