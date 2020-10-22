Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $127.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

