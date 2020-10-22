AMC Networks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,913 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 3,695 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in AMC Networks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AMC Networks by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AMC Networks by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.87. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.46.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

