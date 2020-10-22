Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 44,929 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 12,142 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 8.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.