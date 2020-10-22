Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 2,998 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

