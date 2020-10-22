Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 129.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMGN. Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $912.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

