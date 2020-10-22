PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.37.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.21. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.