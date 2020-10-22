CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. CTS has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CTS by 816.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CTS by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CTS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

