Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Marin Software stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

