Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Marin Software stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

