InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NVIV stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.94% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

