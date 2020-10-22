InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NVIV stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $16.20.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.