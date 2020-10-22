BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOKF. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $57.98 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.