Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

WLMS opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $42.06 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $72.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

