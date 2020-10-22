BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.27 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $330.05 million, a PE ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.53.
In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioDelivery Sciences International
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
