BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.27 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $330.05 million, a PE ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.53.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

