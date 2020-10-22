Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.
Barrett Business Services stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,379,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
