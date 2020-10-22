Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,379,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

