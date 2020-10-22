Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

AY stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 197,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

