Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUTL. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.14.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $530.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 165.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 63,234 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

