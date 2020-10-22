$7.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.69 billion and the highest is $7.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $29.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 billion to $29.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.60 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $468.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $478.99.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

