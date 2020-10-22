Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

