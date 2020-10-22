AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on AmeriStar Network from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get AmeriStar Network alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPTSF opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39. AmeriStar Network has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriStar Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriStar Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.