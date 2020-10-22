Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) vs. Standard Metals Processing (NYSE:SMPR) Critical Survey

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Metals Processing has a beta of -3.52, meaning that its stock price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Centrus Energy and Standard Metals Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Metals Processing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centrus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.58%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Standard Metals Processing.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Standard Metals Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95% Standard Metals Processing N/A N/A -14.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and Standard Metals Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.55 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -4.08 Standard Metals Processing N/A N/A -$680,000.00 N/A N/A

Standard Metals Processing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centrus Energy.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Standard Metals Processing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Standard Metals Processing

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company focuses on the laboratory testing, pilot testing, and custom processing of precious metal ores and concentrates from mining industry clients. Its assets include land covering 1,183 deeded acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada; buildings; mine tailings; a dormant milling facility; abandoned milling equipment; and water permits. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

