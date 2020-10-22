Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) versus Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peoples Financial Services and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 24.52% 8.81% 1.06% Severn Bancorp 12.28% 5.57% 0.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Severn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.36 $25.74 million N/A N/A Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.66 $8.37 million N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Severn Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. As of May 9, 2019, the company operated through six branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Glen Burnie, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, and Severna Park. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

