Hub Group (HUBG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

