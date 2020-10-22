Universal Logistics (ULH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $606.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULH. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

