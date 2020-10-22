Universal Logistics (ULH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ULH opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $606.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.62.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.
