Universal Logistics (ULH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $606.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULH. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Earnings History for Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services and Psychemedics
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Financial Services versus Severn Bancorp
Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Financial Services versus Severn Bancorp
Hub Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Hub Group Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey
Centrus Energy vs. Standard Metals Processing Critical Survey


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report