The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

