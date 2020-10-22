NetScout Systems (NTCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

