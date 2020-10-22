Lazard (LAZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.68. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

