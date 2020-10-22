Financial Analysis: Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) versus VerifyMe (NYSE:VRME)

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of VerifyMe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flotek Industries and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flotek Industries and VerifyMe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries $119.35 million 1.64 -$32.28 million N/A N/A VerifyMe $250,000.00 74.29 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

VerifyMe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flotek Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Flotek Industries and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries -178.19% -29.06% -23.02% VerifyMe -1,561.23% -142.80% -118.83%

Summary

Flotek Industries beats VerifyMe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names. It is also involved in the construction and management of automated material handling facilities; and management of loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The company serves integrated oil and natural gas, oilfield service, independent oil and natural gas, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and national and state-owned oil companies. It sells its products directly through its sales force and contractual agency arrangements, as well as through third party agents. Flotek Industries, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

