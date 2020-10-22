Arrow Electronics (ARW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.54-1.70 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.54-1.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.