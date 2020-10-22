Analyzing Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and BancorpSouth Bank (NASDAQ:BXS)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chemung Financial and BancorpSouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 16.78% 7.73% 0.77% BancorpSouth Bank 19.19% 9.33% 1.11%

Volatility and Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. BancorpSouth Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chemung Financial and BancorpSouth Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 BancorpSouth Bank 0 5 3 0 2.38

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.16%. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Chemung Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than BancorpSouth Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemung Financial and BancorpSouth Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $87.00 million 1.93 $15.61 million $3.20 11.00 BancorpSouth Bank $1.06 billion 2.27 $234.26 million $2.51 9.29

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats Chemung Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans; and letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, and mutual fund services. In addition, the company provides guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, it provides securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, and interest rate swap services. As of March 23, 2020, the company operated through 33 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and offers a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning and annuity products. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

