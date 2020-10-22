World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77.

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

