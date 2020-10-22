Atomera (ATOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 92.57% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $185.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $29,483.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,520.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,511 shares of company stock valued at $122,882. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

