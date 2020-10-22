Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $210.80 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $214.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.74.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares in the company, valued at $69,418,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

