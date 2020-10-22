Accuray (ARAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARAY opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $292.75 million, a P/E ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $37,349.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

