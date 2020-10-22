Aaron’s (AAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.80-0.90 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Earnings History for Aaron`s (NYSE:AAN)

