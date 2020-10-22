Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to “Hold”

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

LBRDK opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

