Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMCO opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $908.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

